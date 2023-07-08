Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead Police request assistance in Identifying suspect and locating vehicle

By Reed Gregory
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are requesting assistance to identify a suspected robber.

Police say, the incident took place at approximately 9:40 am, in the 100 block of 4th St. South.

Authorities say an adult male approached a female while displaying a knife and demanded the keys to her car.

The adult female victim stated she was getting into her vehicle when a male approached her, displaying a knife, and demanded her keys. The female complied, and the male left in her vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35-40 years of age, with grey hair that was long and in a ponytail. The stolen vehicle is a black 2015 Ford Fiesta with ND plates 707DUC.

Anyone with information on the suspect or who located the stolen vehicle is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

People are being asked to not approach the suspect, but instead call 911.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

