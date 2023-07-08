Cooking with Cash Wa
Man injured after being struck by vehicle in Grand Forks

By Zoë Jones
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Grand Forks om Friday afternoon.

According to police, at about 2:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to S. 24th St. and 32nd Ave. S. in regards to a man struck by a vehicle.

The adult male was in the roadway and was transported by Altru Ambulance to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to a witness, the man was crossing 32nd Ave. S. on foot but not in the crosswalk when he was struck by a Chrysler van.

Police say the van was travelling east in the inside eastbound lane and the man was crossing in a northerly direction.

The van was driven by an adult female with no passengers.

The names of the driver and pedestrian will not be released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Police Dept. at (701)787-8000.

