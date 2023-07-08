Cooking with Cash Wa
Livestock and troublesome flies in warm weather

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Flies and their bites can cause issues with livestock production.

Paige Brummund, an NDSU extension agent, said the flies can bite a cow 20 to 30 times a day. She said if there are hundreds of thousands of flies on one cow, it can cause them to lose weight due to their distress.

She discussed ways that producers can protect their animals.

“There’s insecticide ear tags that you can administer to your cattle. There’s some feed through fly products that disrupt the lifecycle of the fly,” said Brummund.

Other options include having fly sprays and different rotational grazing.

