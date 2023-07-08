Cooking with Cash Wa
Dozens of fireworks-related injuries in the metro over the holiday

Fireworks on the 4th of July
Fireworks on the 4th of July(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hospital officials say there were dozens of people injured over the holiday weekend.

Essentia Health in Fargo said 12 people came in with fireworks-related injuries. Most were burns to fingers, hands and arms.

Less common was an injury to the chest, as well as an injury to the face and eyes.

The most significant injury involved wounds to the legs, and that injury involved surgery.

Sanford Health in Fargo said they saw around 12 injuries as well, which they say is about on par for the holiday.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

