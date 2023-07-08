25th Street intersection at 32nd Avenue S opening Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is pleased to announce the reopening of the 25th Street intersection at 32nd Avenue S the morning of Saturday, July 8. Northbound and southbound traffic will change from the current head-to-head pattern and return to using two lanes in each direction. The intersection will also have a new signal system in place.

Construction continues along 32nd Avenue S, and the roadway will remain closed west of the 25th Street intersection to the 28th Street intersection. The following detours will be in effect for this closure:

Westbound 32nd Avenue traffic will be detoured at 25th Street South

Eastbound 32nd Avenue traffic will be detoured at 32nd Street South

All detour routes will be clearly marked for motorists to follow.

The 32nd Avenue S reconstruction project, which began in April, is a major effort to rebuild 1.5 miles of the road from 32nd Street to University Drive S. Segment 1 reconstruction, covering the area between 32nd Street and 22nd Street S, is divided into four phases. Throughout each phase, 32nd Avenue S has experienced closures with designated detour routes for drivers.

The project includes the construction of a new five-lane concrete roadway to replace the aging infrastructure, with downsized medians to create additional boulevard space for sidewalks and trees. Additionally, the storm sewer drainage system will be expanded to improve overall drainage in the area.

We want to assure the public that access to all businesses along 32nd Avenue S will remain available throughout the duration of the project. Pedestrian access will also be maintained on at least one side of the street, ensuring the safety and convenience of pedestrians.

The City of Fargo would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation during this extensive reconstruction project. We urge drivers to plan their routes accordingly, exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines while traveling through construction zones.

For more information on the 32nd Avenue S reconstruction project, please follow FargoStreets on Facebook and Twitter or visit our website at https://fargond.gov/live/fargostreets.

