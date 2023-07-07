Cooking with Cash Wa
VNL EXCLUSIVE: Hear from the man pulled woman from overturned car

By Justin Betti
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman was sent to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Fargo, Thursday.

It happened around 4pm. Police say a vehicle pulled out into on-coming traffic, on South University Drive near 13th Ave. S, crashing into another vehicle, which rolled a few times.

The juvenile driver of the first vehicle was charged with failure to yield and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Dustin Braaten and his two daughters were right there when it happened. He jumped out of his vehicle and helped pull the woman out of the overturned car.

“I pulled the door and a lot of crunching, but it came off, and she started crawling. The car was smoking and it looked like it was on fire, but it eventually stopped.”

Bratten says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened to him, as he pulled a person from a crash in Las Vegas, years ago.

