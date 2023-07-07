The Red River Valley Fair Kicks off Today with big acts performing on the Grandstand

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time of the summer to enjoy some of the “best days of the summer.” The Red River Valley Fair kicked off today.

Some of the highlights are the Grandstand performances. Country music band Dan and Shay starts off the concert lineup. Several other artists like Lynard Skynard, Jelly Roll, and Flo Rida, will perform throughout the week.

Visitors to the fair can also expect a wide variety of carnival rides, a multitude of free acts, and lots of animals.

”It’s the ten best days of summer because it’s something for everyone to do no matter the age. There is something to do at the fair this year; whether it be the agriculture side, the concerts, the rides, the food. Just--coming in and wanna see what the fair’s about. There is something to do for everyone,” said Elizabeth Birkemeyer, the director of marketing for the Red River Valley Fair.

This year’s fair is also the first with the recently renovated ag education center where visitors can learn more about North Dakota’s agriculture industry.

Tickets are still available. it’s recommended to buy tickets for both the fair and the concerts before attending.

Information on how to purchase tickets can be found here.

