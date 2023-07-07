Cooking with Cash Wa
Red River Market officially opens for the season this weekend

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Market is officially kicking off their 9th season tomorrow, July 8 at Broadway Square in Downtown Fargo.

The market has grown this year and on opening day it will host over 90 local vendors including produce, meat, eggs, bakery, pantry items, household goods, art, and more.

The farmers’ market will be held every Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. until the end of October. The one exception is July 16th when the market moves to Sunday due to the Downtown Street Fair.

As the Red River Market’s vendor roster grows, new businesses will make their debut this season. Along with new vendors the market has expanded, and now extends from 5th Street N to in front of the United States Postal Building along 2nd Ave N. Visitors will have a larger area to pursue as they grab breakfast, lunch, coffee, or a drink while enjoying live music performances by FM Big Bop Jazz Band, Know Idea and The North 40.

Food access and food education will be a focus at this season’s market. Every market day will feature a cooking demonstration and food tasting at 11:00a.m. Visitors can also find a plethora of recipe cards that use local produce at the new Little Free Recipes stand located in Broadway Square.

All vendors accept SNAP/EBT on eligible products and Red River Market matches purchases up to $15 per person per visit at the information booth.

Visitors can park for free at the RDO Tower ramp, RoCo ramp, or Mercantile ramp.

More information on vendors and performances can be found on their website.

