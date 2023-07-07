One person life flighted after Barnesville rollover crash

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s office says one person was life flighted to the hospital after a rollover crash in Barnesville.

It happened last night at 10572 180th Street South.

Authorities say one person was ejected from the vehicle and was life flighted but the extent of their injuries is unknow at this time.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.