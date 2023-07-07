Cooking with Cash Wa
One person life flighted after Barnesville rollover crash

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s office says one person was life flighted to the hospital after a rollover crash in Barnesville.

It happened last night at 10572 180th Street South.

Authorities say one person was ejected from the vehicle and was life flighted but the extent of their injuries is unknow at this time.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.

