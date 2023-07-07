Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

None injured in three-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on 13th Ave

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department responded to a report of a traffic crash in in the 3700 block of 13th Ave. S. at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, July 7.

According to police, a vehicle quickly stepped on their brakes, at which point a second vehicle following behind them swerved into the adjacent lane in an attempt to avoid crashing into the first vehicle.

As the second vehicle entered the other lane, it crashed into a third vehicle and caused damage to both the second and third vehicles.

No injuries were reported, and the driver of the first vehicle was issued a citation for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Liability Insurance.

There are no further details to share at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired near Essentia Hospital
BREAKING: Shooter on the run near Essentia Hospital, Ed Clapp Elementary
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say
East Grand Forks City Council
Come August 1st, no legal cannabis in East Grand Forks
UPDATE: One cited, one hurt after crash in south Fargo
17-year-old Addie Loerzel's powerchair was damaged during Delta Airlines flight
‘I’ve never let Addie see me cry’; Moorhead mom says her experience with Delta Airlines changed that

Latest News

Fargo Police attempting to locate vehicle involved in shots fired from Thursday night
Knife Guy
Knife GuyB
FPD Attempt to locate car
Fargo Police attempting to locate vehicle involved in shots fired from Thursday night