None injured in three-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on 13th Ave

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department responded to a report of a traffic crash in in the 3700 block of 13th Ave. S. at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, July 7.

According to police, a vehicle quickly stepped on their brakes, at which point a second vehicle following behind them swerved into the adjacent lane in an attempt to avoid crashing into the first vehicle.

As the second vehicle entered the other lane, it crashed into a third vehicle and caused damage to both the second and third vehicles.

No injuries were reported, and the driver of the first vehicle was issued a citation for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Liability Insurance.

There are no further details to share at this time.

