“Meet the Press” host visits Fargo; interviews Gov. Doug Burgum

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NBC Political Director and “Meet the Press” host, Chuck Todd, visited Fargo on Friday.

Todd interviewed Gov. Doug Burgum about his run for President.

Burgum needs to hit at least one person in polling (among other things) to qualify for the first Republican Presidential debate of the season, in August, in Milwaukee. Most recent polls have him anywhere from 0-2%.

He’s been focusing his message around the economy and energy policy, trying not to get dragged into culture wars issues.

Todd tells Valley News Live that Burgum is somebody who’s very qualified to run for President but may struggle to appeal to Republican primary voters.

“My question to him is simply ‘It feels like you have an agenda for a general election that might work, but to get there, you have to appeal to a primary electorate that isn’t animated by these issues,’” says Todd.

You can see Todd’s interview with Gov. Burgum this Sunday on Meet the Press, which you can watch on KVLY.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.