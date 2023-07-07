Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

“Meet the Press” host visits Fargo; interviews Gov. Doug Burgum

Chuck Todd discusses interview with Gov. Doug Burgum
By Justin Betti
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NBC Political Director and “Meet the Press” host, Chuck Todd, visited Fargo on Friday.

Todd interviewed Gov. Doug Burgum about his run for President.

Burgum needs to hit at least one person in polling (among other things) to qualify for the first Republican Presidential debate of the season, in August, in Milwaukee. Most recent polls have him anywhere from 0-2%.

He’s been focusing his message around the economy and energy policy, trying not to get dragged into culture wars issues.

Todd tells Valley News Live that Burgum is somebody who’s very qualified to run for President but may struggle to appeal to Republican primary voters.

“My question to him is simply ‘It feels like you have an agenda for a general election that might work, but to get there, you have to appeal to a primary electorate that isn’t animated by these issues,’” says Todd.

You can see Todd’s interview with Gov. Burgum this Sunday on Meet the Press, which you can watch on KVLY.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired near Essentia Hospital
BREAKING: Shooter on the run near Essentia Hospital, Ed Clapp Elementary
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say
East Grand Forks City Council
Come August 1st, no legal cannabis in East Grand Forks
UPDATE: One cited, one hurt after crash in south Fargo
17-year-old Addie Loerzel's powerchair was damaged during Delta Airlines flight
‘I’ve never let Addie see me cry’; Moorhead mom says her experience with Delta Airlines changed that

Latest News

Police Lights
None injured in three-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on 13th Ave
Fargo Police attempting to locate vehicle involved in shots fired from Thursday night
Knife Guy
Knife GuyB
FPD Attempt to locate car
Fargo Police attempting to locate vehicle involved in shots fired from Thursday night