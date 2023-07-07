Cooking with Cash Wa
Man found dead in chest freezer was allegedly escaping police

police lights
police lights(WCAX)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIWABIK, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police say the Iron Range man whose body was found inside a chest freezer was trying to escape from authorities.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on June 26, the Gilbert Police Department responded to 304 4th Avenue North in Biwabik after a man was found dead in a chest freezer.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Brandon Lee Buschman of Babbitt, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

It was determined by the medical examiners that there was no evidence of trauma or injury found during the autopsy.

However, the toxicology report will not be available for several weeks.

Buschman’s body was found inside a chest freezer in the basement of the residence.

According to police, the chest freezer was an older model with a latching mechanism on the outside of the freezer

When closed, the freezer is not able to be pushed open from the inside.

The freezer was not on at the time Buschman’s body was found and no utilities have been connected at the residence since April 2022.

In addition, the home has not been occupied since February 2023.

Investigators then conducted interviews with individuals familiar with Buschman.

They stated that Buschman was last seen by those present in the home running downstairs due to a possible police presence nearby.

Authorities say Buschman had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Evidence on scene indicates that Buschman entered the freezer on his own.

Investigators located a metal lawn ornament rod that was inserted from the inside of the freezer towards the latching mechanism.

The rod was jammed between the gasket and the manufactured edge which prevented the rod from being able to manipulate the latching mechanism from the inside.

Investigators are currently trying to narrow down the timeline of the last time Buschman was seen alive.

