Friday Storms Continue for Some

TONIGHT: A cold front moving through from the north has been responsible for strong and severe thunderstorms this afternoon and continuing for some into this evening. Several funnels/landspouts had been reported this afternoon across parts of southeastern ND including Litchville, Marion, Dickey, and Kulm. Storms that continue in Lakes Country and the far southern Valley continue to be strong with some signs of spin. Additional funnels can’t be ruled out in this area. Gusty winds and hail also remain threats.

Over the next couple of hours, and especially by sunset, storms weaken and exit southeast.

Overnight, skies clear and temperatures drop into the 50s for most, upper 40s in some locations by early Saturday morning.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We will start the weekend on a cooler note as high temperatures will only warm into the 70s. However, we will have night winds and mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, temperatures rebound back into the mild 80s ahead of a cold front. As the front moves through Sunday afternoon-evening, there may be a few that become strong to severe.

NEXT WEEK: We continue to enjoy our temperatures in the mid to low 80s to start our 2nd week of July. The rain chances continue to be low overall.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.