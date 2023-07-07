Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police attempting to locate vehicle involved in shots fired from Thursday night

By Zoë Jones
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a shots fired incident that occurred in the 2800 block of 32nd Ave. S. on Thursday evening, July 6.

The vehicle is a grey 2010 GMC Terrain with North Dakota personalized plates 2BLESS and has significant damage to the rear end.

If a member of the public locates the vehicle, they are advised to refrain from approaching or making contact with the occupants of the vehicle and call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center’s non-emergency line at 701.451.7660 or text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

