Dozens of people forced out of Bemidji apartment complex due to safety concerns

Bemidji apartment building
Bemidji apartment building(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Thursday was a tough day for dozens of residents in Bemidji, as they left their home due to it not being structurally safe to live in anymore. Now, about 47 units are empty after residents received a vacancy notice at the Red Pine apartments just last week.

“Walking through that apartment building, you can see the stress on the building, you can see where things are bowing down like from the way in the structure not being safe. totally, totally not suitable. for anybody, including elderly and anyone vulnerable.” says Volunteer Coordinator, Cindy Tessar. “He told us that we should pack like we’re going on a two week vacation… take your medication and any important necessary papers that you absolutely have to, and leave everything else. That’s why the mass exodus occurred. Nobody trust them.” former tenant Lynette Rex added.

Several volunteers stepped up, providing funds to help tenants find a place to stay and with moving costs.

“We could not have done any of this without the help of the volunteers and the businesses that helped feed these people the last four days.” said Volunteer Coordinator, Mary Schoenfeld.

Now, the lot sits vacant, and many questions remain for dozens of people. Many people say they have been left to stay at an area hotel, and volunteer organizers say they plan to continue to provide for the tenants for as long as they can.

