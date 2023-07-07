Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Cold Front Brings Friday Storms

Another front brings storm chance Sunday
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: A warmer morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s along with cloudier skies. Cold front moves through from Canada and showers/thunderstorms ongoing this morning in the northern valley. Later today, more storms will develop along and ahead of the front. There is a chance for some of these storms to become strong to severe. Gusty winds up to 60 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter will be the main threats with any storms that become severe. Temperatures in the afternoon will be coolest north behind the cold front. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be similar to Thursday.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures continue to warm back up into the 80s with the possibility for rain and storms for Sunday. These will mostly be rain showers, but do not be surprised if you hear a rumble or two of thunder.

NEXT WEEK: We continue to enjoy our temperatures in the mid to low 80s to start our 2nd week of July. The rain chances continue to be low overall.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired near Essentia Hospital
BREAKING: Shooter on the run near Essentia Hospital, Ed Clapp Elementary
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say
East Grand Forks City Council
Come August 1st, no legal cannabis in East Grand Forks
UPDATE: One cited, one hurt after crash in south Fargo
Bill Brown Jr.
Escaped from custody in Grand Forks

Latest News

Weather at 10:00PM KVLY July 6
6:00PM Weather July 6
5:00 PM Weather July 6
4:00PM Weather - July 6