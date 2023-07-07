Cooking with Cash Wa
Burleigh County Auditor files lawsuit on election ballot counting

Mark Splonskowski(Mark Splonskowski)
By Justin Gick
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski filed a lawsuit that would do away with counting ballots that are received after election day. He said the reason he is choosing to file this lawsuit is to get the question answered of whether or not there is a conflict between state laws and federal laws, and if there is a conflict it needs to be resolved.

Splonskowski said the lawsuit is in regard to North Dakota state law that says the canvassing board will be held 13 days after the election. He said in that time if any absentee ballots that are received for the county shall be considered only if they have the postmark on or before election day. In the court documents, Erika White, who is the State Election Director of North Dakota, is listed as the defendant. Splonskowski said the lawsuit is not against White, but against the position itself. If this issue is not resolved, Splonskowski said he could be at fault.

“If it is not resolved, thereby saying I’m either breaking federal law or state law by implementing one or the other of these. That’s where the real question is, is this in conflict? And if it is, then state law needs to be corrected,” said Splonskowski.

Splonskowski said he wants people to know that this is a law that several states have other than North Dakota, and if this is an issue it needs to be corrected, and if it is not an issue then they know North Dakota State auditors are not breaking federal law.

Your News Leader did reach out to the office of the North Dakota Secretary of State for a comment from Erika White. A spokesperson said that their office follows North Dakota election law. We will bring you more information as this story develops.

