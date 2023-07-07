Authorities apprehend attempted murder suspect on the run since May

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an attempted murder suspect on the run since May was caught Thursday evening.

Authorities say 25-year-old Omar Agustin Martinez was caught with the help of the US Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force, which consists of officers from several agencies including the Grand Forks, Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead Police Department and Cass County (ND) and Clay County Sheriff’s Offices.

Martinez is charged in Grand Forks County Court with attempted murder and reckless endangerment after court documents say he shot at a car with a child inside on Sunday, May 21. Police say Martinez was not in the apartment they were searching Monday afternoon and that he is still on the run.

Court documents say Martinez had sought out the victim twice on the day the shooting occurred and had also been arrested for disorderly conduct. Around 2 a.m., Martinez punched and kicked the victim’s vehicle and kicked in the door of the victim’s home before fleeing from GFPD officers.

Seven hours later, court documents say Martinez sought out the victim for a third time when he chased down the victim while he was driving down Demers Ave. Documents say Martinez pulled a rifle-style firearm from his backseat and fired one shot at the victim’s vehicle. Police later found a bullet lodged in the victim’s driver seat.

Court documents say the victim’s child was in the front passenger seat when the shooting occurred.

It’s unclear where Martinez was apprehended.

