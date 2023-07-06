Unique scavenger hunt invites locals and tourists to explore the history of downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Most have been downtown and know all of the buildings for what they are now, but have you ever wondered what’s the story behind them? The Fargo Library History Hunt is back.

The historical scavenger hunt gives locals and tourists the chance to step back in time and explore the history and significance of 12 different landmark buildings.

Participants can pick up a map from any Fargo Library location and follow the trail to the 12 downtown historical landmarks. Clues on the map will lead participants to find pieces of a puzzle and they get to answer questions associated with each site.

Complete the puzzle, answer the questions, and return both to a Fargo Library location to be qualified for a grand prize package, which includes a $100 gift card.

The History Hunt ends on August 5th. All ages are welcome to participate. One entry per person. For more information visit the Fargo History Hunt Facebook page or the Fargo Library website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.