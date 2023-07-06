Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Unique scavenger hunt invites locals and tourists to explore the history of downtown Fargo

Participants can pick up a map from any Fargo Library location.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Most have been downtown and know all of the buildings for what they are now, but have you ever wondered what’s the story behind them? The Fargo Library History Hunt is back.

The historical scavenger hunt gives locals and tourists the chance to step back in time and explore the history and significance of 12 different landmark buildings.

Participants can pick up a map from any Fargo Library location and follow the trail to the 12 downtown historical landmarks. Clues on the map will lead participants to find pieces of a puzzle and they get to answer questions associated with each site.

Complete the puzzle, answer the questions, and return both to a Fargo Library location to be qualified for a grand prize package, which includes a $100 gift card.

The History Hunt ends on August 5th. All ages are welcome to participate. One entry per person. For more information visit the Fargo History Hunt Facebook page or the Fargo Library website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible witness in Becker County crash.
Becker County looking to identify possible witness to deadly crash
Nancy Brimhall
Woman wanted on felony warrant stabs Otter Tail County deputies
The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he...
14-year-old may lose sight in 1 eye after fireworks accident
UND logo
Nearly 700 UND diplomas misprinted with NDSU seal
Deputies found these two eagles locked together on Leech Lake in Cass County, MN.
Deputies free Bald Eagles stuck together on MN lake

Latest News

Fargo Library History Hunt- July 06
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – July 6
Valley Today 6am Part 2 – July 6
Valley Today 6am Part 3 – July 6