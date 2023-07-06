Cooking with Cash Wa
‘They’ll be greatly missed’: Couple together for 57 years die in house fire

A couple in Pennsylvania was killed in a house fire after living in the home for more than 50 years. (Source: WTAE, family photos)
By Tori Yorgey, WTAE
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAE) - A couple who were together for more than a half-century died in a house fire early Monday morning.

‘They’ll be greatly missed. My heart is broken,” said Lenise Anderson, the couple’s daughter.

Lenise Anderson is one of three children belonging to 76-year-old Larry and 74-year-old Charmaine Anderson who had called their house in the Beltzhoover neighborhood home since 1972.

“They died together, 57 years. One wouldn’t have been without the other,” Lenise Anderson said.

It was around 5:30 in the morning when neighbors said they saw flames engulfing the Anderson home.

Fire crews said they got to the house within four minutes, but the couple did not survive.

Now, the couple’s loved ones are remembering the legacy they left behind, including their love of music.

“My grandfather played the guitar all my life, played the bass, the piano. My grandmother was a singer. They had a group for years,” said Christo Washington, the couple’s grandson.

The family said the two left a legacy of love that included their loved ones and the community.

“They loved their family; they loved their community. This was always a house where anybody could get love as they always gave their love to everybody,” Brandi Anderson, a cousin, said.

The family said they will continue the couple’s loving legacy after their death.

“It’s a legacy. They left a legacy that I’m proud of and I’m proud to carry on,” Washington said.

