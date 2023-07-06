Planned Fargo appearance of Budweiser Clydesdales sparks objection from PETA

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are scheduled to appear at the North Dakota Horse Park on July 15, and PETA is sounding the alarm. Their concern is that the horses have had their tailbones amputated.

In a statement, they say: Although tailbone amputation for cosmetic reasons is condemned by the American Veterinary Medical Association and is illegal in 10 states and a number of countries, the Budweiser Clydesdale horses have been subjected to this cruel procedure.

PETA sent a letter to the park’s general manager, Hugh Drexler, urging him to reconsider hosting the horses until Anheuser-Busch (which owns Budweiser) commits to ending the mutilations. They say the amputation prevent horses from engaging in natural activities like swatting away disease-carrying flies and using their tails to communicate.

They cite a PETA video exposé showing Budweiser severing the horses’ tailbones—either with a scalpel or with a tight band that stops the blood supply to the tail, causing it to die and fall off—so that the horses will look a certain way when hitched to a beer wagon.

“Budweiser presents the Clydesdales as symbols of traditional American values, but harming horses is the antithesis of what Americans hold dear,” writes PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “We hope you will speak with Anheuser-Busch executives and urge them to discontinue tailbone severing and, in the meantime, cancel the upcoming scheduled appearance.”

For more information on PETA’s investigative newsgathering and reporting, visit PETA.org.

