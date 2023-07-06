People given 6 days notice to move out of Bemidji apartment building deemed unsafe

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People living in an apartment building in Bemidji have until the end of the day on July 6 to move out. In a letter shared with Valley News Live, the City of Bemidji received a complaint on June 26 about Red Pine Estates at 2590 Ridgeway Avenue NW.

The complaint was in regards to the structure of the building, so the apartment complex was inspected. The letter details “obvious signs of fatigue” on the third floor, including a spongey floor and the ceiling pulling away from the wall.

The second floor near apartment 203 was more stable, because the inspector said when he was in apartment 103, the ceiling had been removed and beams were placed to brace the ceiling and second floor.

“Throughout the building, I observed the following signs of fatigue: bouncy floors, uneven floors, patchwork, and, where the ceiling had been removed, webbing that had let loose on the floor joints,” the letter explained.

The preliminary recommendations were to immediately evacuate units 203 and 303, evaluate the building further, and the structure should not remain occupied long-term.

Someone with a family member living in the building contacted Valley News Live and said residents were given six days notice to move out. A Facebook page was created to get people help with finding trucks and trailers for moving, gift cards for restaurants that deliver, and rooms or apartments that are immediately available to help people who have no where to go.

According to the group, people must be out by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. A GoFundMe that was created has received nearly $9,000 in donations as of noon on July 6. It also says people can donate through the Bemidji United Way or at First National Bank Bemidji payable to “Rally for Red Pine” True North account.

