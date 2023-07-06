Cooking with Cash Wa
Otter Tail County says “No More Fish Guts” in the recycling

Otter Tail County asking people not to throw fish guts in with their recycling.(Otter Tail County, MN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Recycling staff are asking people in Otter Tail County to stop throwing fish guts in with their recycling. They say it’s a problem encountered every year, and it can be hard to stomach.

“We need your help to stop the scourge of fish guts that come our way every summer. We are reaching out to you in a time of great need. Our recycling staff cannot stomach any more fish guts in the recycling. Maybe they passed out, or maybe they are crying. Either way – NO MORE FISH GUTS. Please, we entreat you, help us save our recycling staff this summer,” the county wrote in a social media post.

They are asking people to share the post and help spread the word. County staff say the proper way to dispose of fish guts is by burying them, or bagging and placing them with household garbage. Freezing fish guts in bags until garbage day can also help keep the smell at bay.

