ND Sober ride offering Lyft discount during Red River Valley Fair

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ND Sober Ride, a program to remove impaired drivers from North Dakota roads, is offering a $10 off Lyft in Fargo during the Red River Valley Fair.

Codes are available to use from July 7 through July 16 or while codes last. Use Lyft code VZRRVF23 to get $10 off Lyft during the Red River Valley Fair.

ND Sober Ride will have a designated pick-up location at the fairgrounds just look for the ND Sober Ride logo on a Red River Valley Fair map at the North Gate in Lot E.

The codes are sponsored by AAA – The Auto Club Group of North Dakota.

Companies interested in becoming a part of the solution can sponsor ND Sober Ride by contacting NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager, lwahlman@nd.gov.

The Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event and users can only use a code once per time period. Codes can be found on the Vision Zero website.

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

