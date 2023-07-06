Man arrested for DUI after hit-and-run in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on the city’s north side on Thursday afternoon.

Officers tell Valley News Live they received a report of a crash at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and 13th Avenue North.

Police say a driver ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle that was in the intersection. The driver then got out and ran from the crash on foot, but police say he was quickly located by citizens in the area.

William Boerjan, a 46-year-old Fargo resident, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

