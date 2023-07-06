Local law enforcement say fireworks ordinance difficult to enforce

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On July 4, Fargo Police responded to 98 fireworks-related calls.

In Moorhead, police responded to 39 calls.

However, zero arrests or citations were made.

City ordinance allows for a $100 fine to be issued for the use of fireworks in city limits. But in order to issue that fine, officers are required to witness the individual actually lighting the fireworks.

That’s a North Dakota law and the reason so few citations are given.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.