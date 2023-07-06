Cooking with Cash Wa
Jailed sex offender falsely lists Page, ND as residence

Matthew Eagleman sex offender notification(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAGE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a sex offender who listed his address in Page, North Dakota, is actually in jail at the Bureau of Indian Affairs - Fort Totten Detention Center.

A notification went out on July 3, saying Matthew Alan Eagleman was living at 204 2nd Street in Page. Now, the sheriff’s office says they learned that Eagleman falsely listed the address.

Eagleman was convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in 2002 for having a relationship with a 14-year-old and she became pregnant. When he was taken into custody, police say they had to force their way into an apartment and found the pregnant teen hiding in a small heater vent in the wall.

He was also convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in 1998 for forcing sex with two boys, ages 9 and 11, and undressing and touching two boys, ages 7 and 8. Both convictions happened in Ramsey County, ND.

Eagleman also has convictions in Cass County for failing to register as a sex offender and disorderly conduct in 2022 for following a woman near a department store in Fargo.

For more information on Eagleman, or others in your area, you may visit the North Dakota Sex Offender Registry.

