Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

‘I’ve never let Addie see me cry’; Moorhead mom says her experience with Delta Airlines changed that

17-year-old Addie Loerzel's powerchair was damaged during Delta Airlines flight
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) -

Marisa Loerzel and her daughter, Addie, are well-known in the FM area for their “Addie’s Royal Cupcakes” business. They also participate in pageants to promote their message of inclusivity for those with disabilities. Last week, Addie and her mom took a Delta flight from Fargo to Maine for a pageant and what was supposed to be an exciting mother-daughter trip, quickly became a disaster.

When Loerzel and her daughter got off their flight in Maine, they were escorted from baggage claim to a private office. That’s where Loerzel says they got the chair back, but it was damaged and wouldn’t turn on. She says that was the first time her daughter saw her cry.

”I’ve never let Addie see me cry, because I never want Addie to think that she’s a burden to me or that her disability causes me any sadness or troubles,” Loerzel explains tearfully. “It’s more than just damage to a wheelchair, it was damage to our spirits and damage to our joy.”

Not knowing what to do, Loerzel took to Facebook looking for help. Now, their family and friends have made reports to Delta about the incident in addition to the report Loerzel made.

“We did have some anxiety knowing that we were taking a risk traveling with her powerchair, airlines don’t have a good reputation of taking care of people’s mobility devices,” says Loerzel. She says she even put bubble wrap on certain parts of the wheel-chair as a precaution.

A quick check of delta.com’s website says some wheelchairs may not fit into the cargo compartment and if that’s the case, they will work to find the best solution to safely transport your personal wheelchair.

Loerzel says, “We would have had no choice but to put her in a manual chair and take away her independence and her dignity and everything else that she loves about this chair.” But, their trip was saved, thanks to a good samaritan at the Maine airport who stayed with them for over an hour until he was able to get the powerchair back in working order.

Addie says to the man who helped them, “I owe him everything, I owe you everything...hopefully you’re doing good!”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Grand Forks City Council
Come August 1st, no legal cannabis in East Grand Forks
Possible witness in Becker County crash.
Becker County looking to identify possible witness to deadly crash
Messed up UND Degree
“It’s kind of typical,”: Not the first time for UND diploma mishap
UND logo
Nearly 700 UND diplomas misprinted with NDSU seal
Nancy Brimhall
Woman wanted on felony warrant stabs Otter Tail County deputies

Latest News

Carissa and Anders Odegaard
Man accused of beating his wife to death in front of their children takes plea deal
Fargo Police car.
Man arrested for DUI after hit-and-run in north Fargo
6:00PM Weather July 6
Hornbacher’s says to return recalled gluten-free waffles