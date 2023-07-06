Cooking with Cash Wa
Hornbacher’s says to return recalled gluten-free waffles

File photo of Hornbacher's in West Fargo.
File photo of Hornbacher's in West Fargo.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s is warning customers about a product recall, and says they are promptly taking steps to resolve the issue.

The recall is for Van’s Gluten-Free Original Waffles, because they may contain undeclared wheat.

The affected products are labeled with lot code #UW40193L and have an expiration date of 1/19/2024. To identify the lot code and expiration date, look on the side of the carton. This recall only affects the limited number of Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles in the lot code indicated. No other Van’s products are included in this recall.

“Your safety is important to us, and we maintain an unwavering dedication to upholding the highest quality standards across all our products,” the grocery store chain posted on its social media pages.

To date, no allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported. Hornbacher’s says the recalled items can be returned to any of the 7 stores where they were delivered: Northport, Southgate, Osgood, West Fargo, Moorhead, Village West or Azool.

You can also contact Van’s Consumer Affairs at 1-800-323-7117 or visit its website.

