Highway 34 project gets underway east of Detroit Lakes

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A traffic alert for people driving Highway 34 in Minnesota: Starting on Thursday, July 6, a detour could add as many as 20 miles to your drive.

Crews are re-surfacing the road between County Road 29 east of Detroit Lakes to County Road 26/47 just west of Osage. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will start culvert work with intermittent closures on Highway 34 starting Monday, July 10.

In the areas where culverts are being replaced, the road will be impassable and flaggers will direct traffic on Highway 34 to alternate routes around the culvert sites. Drivers who do not have a destination in the work zone must use the detour.

MnDOT says drivers should expect long delays and be prepared to encounter multiple crews and various closures in the work zone.

The project also includes bridge replacement over the Shell River west of Osage. Overall, construction is expected to wrap up by mid-October.

A group protested the project back in February when crews removed trees along route to prepare for the road construction.

