Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

“The great property tax debate,” petition to abolish property tax now circulating in ND

Homes in Williston
Homes in Williston(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Property taxes have been a big-button issue for both the state legislature and homeowners this year. Soon, voters may have the chance to get rid of them completely.

Property tax has many uses for local governments and school districts, including supporting first responders and infrastructure projects. If a recently approved measure petition makes its way to the ballot next year, North Dakota could be the first state without property taxes.

The measure, if passed by voters, would prohibit political subdivisions from levying on property except for existing bonds. Former state representative Rick Becker is leading the petition, saying it’s an immoral tax with little control.

“It’s inconceivable to me that it is acceptable morally that someone can be kicked out of a home they bought because they aren’t paying money to the government,” said Becker.

Without property tax, it would be up to the state to pay out the lost revenue to the subdivisions every year. It’s predicted that could cost the state more than a billion dollars a year. Becker said he will soon release a report showing the state will be able to cover that price.

“If we do away with [wasteful spending] and use some of the legacy fund earnings and operation prairie dog funds, we can easily come up with the $1 billion to replace property taxes on an annual basis without having any loss of the important services that we receive,” said Becker.

However, some legislators said it will create new challenges at the local and state levels.

“How can you build a school district if you can’t bond for it? How are you going to build a school building? Is the state going to make that decision then on who gets to have a building and it’s going to be based on what we can afford?” said Rep. David Richter, R-WILLISTON.

Legislators passed what they call the biggest tax cut in state history this year, giving homeowners a $500 tax credit and improving the Homestead Property Tax Credit for seniors. While it received overwhelming bipartisan support in the legislature, Becker argued it does very little.

“The fact that they could only give us two years of property tax relief for a value of $500 per homeowner is frankly pitiful. It’s why we as the people of North Dakota need to take the power into our own hands,” said Becker.

Becker said he’s committed to a grassroots effort to gather signatures. He said his goal is to have at least 45,000 signatures before the deadline.

Circulators will need just under 32,000 signatures to make it to the ballot. They’re due on June 29, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Grand Forks City Council
Come August 1st, no legal cannabis in East Grand Forks
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say
Possible witness in Becker County crash.
Becker County looking to identify possible witness to deadly crash
Shots fired near Essentia Hospital
BREAKING: Shooter on the run near Essentia Hospital, Ed Clapp Elementary
UPDATE: One cited, one hurt after crash in south Fargo

Latest News

Shots fired near Essentia Hospital
BREAKING: Shooter on the run near Essentia Hospital, Ed Clapp Elementary
July 6 - Fargo Shooting
Fargo, ND
VNL EXCLUSIVE: Hear from the man pulled woman from overturned car
Bemidji apartment building
Dozens of people forced out of Bemidji apartment complex due to safety concerns
Dozens of people forced out of Bemidji apartment complex due to safety concerns