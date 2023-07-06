Escaped from custody in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person they say escaped from custody, Thursday.

They say Bill Brown Jr., 23, cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and absconded within 40 minutes of serving his electronic home monitoring sentence.

Brown was just released from being incarcerated for 90 days and was to serve 90 more days with electronic home monitoring.

Law enforcement officials say Brown is a moderate risk sex offender who was last registered at 401 Belmont road in Grand Forks.

He’s described as 5′9″, 160 pounds.

If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 701-780-8280 or contact local law enforcement immediately. You can remain anonymous.

