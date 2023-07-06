Come August 1st, no legal cannabis in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota on August 1st, but it won’t be sold in East Grand Forks.

Wednesday the East Grand Forks City Council voted unanimously on a moratorium -- not allowing the sale of cannabis within city limits. City attorney Ron Galstad spoke on the concerns-- specifically noting how close to schools cannabis retailers can be.

Legally, local governing bodies can impose moratoriums on the new legislation for up to two years. To view the discussion, click here.

