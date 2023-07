Cold Front Brings Friday Storms

THIS EVENING: Our Thursday morning was quite chilly for this time of year. Lows dropped as low as 39 in Bemidji! We have had more sunshine to work with this afternoon hours that helped to warm things back up, along with a south wind of warmer air coming our way!

There may be a few showers and storms along the International border in the evening. Otherwise, we will be dry ahead of Friday storms.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: A warmer morning is expected with temperatures in the 50s along with cloudier skies. cold front moves through from Canada and showers/thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the front. There is a chance for some of these storms to become strong to severe. Gusty winds up to 60 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter will be the main threats with any storms that become severe. Temperatures in the afternoon will be coolest north behind the cold front. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be similar to Thursday.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures continue to warm back up into the 80s with the possibility for rain and storms for Sunday. These will mostly be rain showers, but do not be surprised if you hear a rumble or two of thunder.

NEXT WEEK: We continue to enjoy our temperatures in the mid to low 80s to start our 2nd week of July. The rain chances continue to be low.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.