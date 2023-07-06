The Chamber’s July Women Connect event – Doing it scared: Overcoming fear and building confidence

Fargo, N.D. (July 6, 2023) – On Tuesday, July 25, The Chamber is hosting Women Connect with guest speaker, Melanie Iverson. Iverson will teach attendees the steps to overcoming fear and pursuing personal freedom. Melanie’s inspirational speech addresses life-changing tactics on overcoming fear so women can push past the lies they tell themselves, and attendees will learn how to overcome the fears that are holding them back from success. Melanie will provide a curriculum-based fill-in-the-blank strategy session to change your behavior from fearful to powerful.

This event on July 25 will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Avalon Events Center in Fargo and will also be livestreamed.

“Women statistically live in fear daily,” said Melanie Iverson. “Whether they fear for their safety, fear they aren’t good enough or fear failure, women often are the reason they are held back from their goals, dreams and destiny. I hope to inspire the Women Connect attendees and help them to push past the barriers they may have created. Everyone deserves to operate from a place of confidence, grace and dignity.”

Event page: July Women Connect The event is open to the public, and registration is required.

Chamber members | $30 in advance | $40 at the door

Not-yet-members | $40 in advance | $50 at the door

Livestream | $30

Women Connect is just one of The Chamber’s monthly event programs, aimed to target the needs and development of professional women. Each time you go to an event, you can expect knowledgeable speakers addressing a range of topics applicable to women in the modern workplace. Following each month’s presentation, attendees are welcome to stay for additional networking and conversation.

About The Chamber

The Chamber is a catalyst for growth and prosperity. They promote and protect business, inspire individuals, cultivate communities and influence action.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.