Car flipped on its roof in Fargo crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials rushed to the scene of a rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Fargo.

It happened just before 4:00 p.m. at 13th Avenue and South University Drive. The initial report came in as a vehicle on its roof. Photos from the scene show a white vehicle flipped over with damage on its side and airbags deployed.

No word on whether or not anyone was hurt. Valley News Live is waiting to learn more from police and has a reporter on scene.

