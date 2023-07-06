Cooking with Cash Wa
Boy, 5, falls at least 15 feet from waterslide at Ga. amusement park

Dispatchers described the 5-year-old boy’s injuries as “complaining of pain all over, a laceration to the leg and back pain.” (WTVC via CNN)
By WTVC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WTVC) - A visitor to a Georgia amusement park witnessed a terrifying accident when a 5-year-old boy “flew out” of a 15-to-20-foot waterslide onto the ground below.

A Fourth of July holiday spent at the Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park quickly turned into something Ginger Bence will never forget. She says she was watching her kids play when she saw a little boy fall from a green and yellow waterslide.

“We saw a kid. He flew out halfway out of the tube,” Bence said. “I was terrified.”

She says the boy was unconscious for minutes before any staff came.

“He was struggling a lot, like he was in so much pain. But I just want to know if he’s OK and how they’re doing,” Bence said.

The Catoosa County Fire Department confirms the 5-year-old fell off the 15-to-20-foot waterslide and was taken to the hospital. Dispatchers described the child’s injuries as “complaining of pain all over, a laceration to the leg and back pain.”

His current condition is unknown.

Georgia’s Insurance and Fire Safety Division, the state agency that oversees amusement parks, is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

