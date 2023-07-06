Bemidji woman loses a friend and $713 in Taylor Swift ticket scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two weeks ago we shared how there was a massive rise in Taylor Swift ticket scams. We’ve now talked to one Bemidji woman claiming to be a victim of that scam.

She says the culprit is someone she has known for nearly 20 years. Christy Mutnansky says she met the alledged scammer while he was a student at Bemidji High School. He moved away after high school graduation as many students do, but Mutnansky says she reconnected with him about a year ago.

“He had told me this big story about how he had been out in New York City working for a hotel and that he was back in Minneapolis, but he was just in Bemidji helping out,” recalls Mutnansky.

She then saw her former student make a Facebook post saying he had two extra tickets to the Taylor Swift concert at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, June 24th. So Mutnansky reached out.

She explains, “I thought that was a perfect opportunity, here’s somebody that I know, here’s somebody that’s in Minnesota and it would be a lot of fun and my daughter and I could have that opportunity.”

Mutnansky says she sent the money via Venmo months before the concert date, “It was a total of $713.”

“I had no reason not to trust his integrity,” says Mutnansky.

However, this is exactly what the Better Business Bureau warns consumers about.

They say, “You have to really do your research and make sure that it is a legit second party vendor, second party re-seller. Sometimes even the vendor will have their own reselling platforms.”

A police report we found out of Cass County from March of 2020 says the alleged scammer also tried to withdraw $500 dollars from someone else’s debit card and he never returned a rental car from Hertz rental in Fargo. We also found court documents detailing another alleged, “Financial Transaction Card Fraud” case in Hennepin County, resulting in a warrant out for the arrest of Mitchell Anywaush.

Police have not yet confirmed Anywaush’s involvement in Mutnansky’s case but, in Rochester, Minnesota police have confirmed in court documents that Anywaush is alleged of promising Taylor Swift concert tickets to another person and also never came through with the tickets after receiving $279 dollars through Venmo. However, he was able to file a claim with Venmo and got his $279 back just a couple of hours ago.

Since the incident with the Taylor Swift tickets, Mutnansky has discovered that Anywaush has had similar situations in across the country, including South Carolina, Oklahoma, Fargo, and Minneapolis.

“People need to know so it doesn’t happen to them,” says Mutnansky.

