Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

$150,000 pledge to Great Plains Food Bank will help keep people fed into 2025

Great Plains Food Bank has received a $150,000 pledge from ONEOK.
Great Plains Food Bank has received a $150,000 pledge from ONEOK.(KFYR)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A big pledge has been made to The Great Plains Food Bank to help feed children and families throughout North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.

ONEOK is committing $150,000 to support the Great Plains Food Bank Regional Service Center located in Bismarck and expand the organization’s statewide hunger-relief programs to include wellness pantries located within clinics, school pantries, the senior food pack program and the mobile food pantry.

The money will help feed people into 2025.

The pledge is enough to provide 300,000 meals to feed those in need, and ONEOK has now committed more than $300,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank since 2018.

“ONEOK is pleased to support the Great Plains Food Bank, whose significant work serves so many through its extensive partnerships and innovative programming,” said Pamela Amburgy, vice president, ONEOK Foundation and community relations. “We appreciate that our commitment to the organization will continue to provide funding that is critical to its work in addressing the root cause of hunger while reducing food insecurity.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible witness in Becker County crash.
Becker County looking to identify possible witness to deadly crash
Nancy Brimhall
Woman wanted on felony warrant stabs Otter Tail County deputies
The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he...
14-year-old may lose sight in 1 eye after fireworks accident
East Grand Forks City Council
Come August 1st, no legal cannabis in East Grand Forks
Messed up UND Degree
“It’s kind of typical,”: Not the first time for UND diploma mishap

Latest News

Otter Tail County asking people not to throw fish guts in with their recycling.
Otter Tail County says “No More Fish Guts” in the recycling
NDT - Daily Motivation – July 6
NDT - Firework Safety - July 6
NDT - Farm in the Dell - July 6