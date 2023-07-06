$150,000 pledge to Great Plains Food Bank will help keep people fed into 2025

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A big pledge has been made to The Great Plains Food Bank to help feed children and families throughout North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.

ONEOK is committing $150,000 to support the Great Plains Food Bank Regional Service Center located in Bismarck and expand the organization’s statewide hunger-relief programs to include wellness pantries located within clinics, school pantries, the senior food pack program and the mobile food pantry.

The money will help feed people into 2025.

The pledge is enough to provide 300,000 meals to feed those in need, and ONEOK has now committed more than $300,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank since 2018.

“ONEOK is pleased to support the Great Plains Food Bank, whose significant work serves so many through its extensive partnerships and innovative programming,” said Pamela Amburgy, vice president, ONEOK Foundation and community relations. “We appreciate that our commitment to the organization will continue to provide funding that is critical to its work in addressing the root cause of hunger while reducing food insecurity.”

