Woman wanted on felony warrant stabs Otter Tail County deputies

UNDERWOOD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing several charges after a felony warrant arrest turns into a stabbing.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday, July 1 they went to a home in Underwood, MN for a felony warrant arrest. Deputies say when they went into the home, 63-year-old Nancy Brimhall was holding a large knife and confronted the deputies.

While trying to arrest Brimhall, two deputies were stabbed and Brimhall ended up cutting herself on her arm. Eventually the deputies got Brimhall under arrest and took her to the hospital before taking her to the Otter Tail County Jail.

The two deputies stabbed during the arrest were treated at the hospital and returned to full duty.

Brimhall is now charged with 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon, 4th degree assault on a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.

Another woman in the home during the fight was also arrested related to the incident.

