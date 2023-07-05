Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Woman wanted on felony warrant stabs Otter Tail County deputies

Nancy Brimhall
Nancy Brimhall(Otter Tail County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDERWOOD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing several charges after a felony warrant arrest turns into a stabbing.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday, July 1 they went to a home in Underwood, MN for a felony warrant arrest. Deputies say when they went into the home, 63-year-old Nancy Brimhall was holding a large knife and confronted the deputies.

While trying to arrest Brimhall, two deputies were stabbed and Brimhall ended up cutting herself on her arm. Eventually the deputies got Brimhall under arrest and took her to the hospital before taking her to the Otter Tail County Jail.

The two deputies stabbed during the arrest were treated at the hospital and returned to full duty.

Brimhall is now charged with 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon, 4th degree assault on a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.

Another woman in the home during the fight was also arrested related to the incident.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
Emergency crews searching the Red River near Elm Street and 4th Avenue South in Fargo.
UPDATE: Body recovered from Red River identified
Police are searching for robbers who stole from a jewelry store and threw a chair at an...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws chair at employee during jewelry store robbery
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Video shows shooter open fire into Kansas nightclub crowd; management shares perspective on what happened
Source: Gray News Media
Busy Independence Day for metro fire departments

Latest News

Pool underwater (generic)
5 minutes a week is all it could take to help keep your pool clean for the summer
Rush of Fire Calls in FM Metro Overnight
NDT - Jordan Toma Coming to Fargo - July 5
Valley Today Weather – July 5