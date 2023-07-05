Cooking with Cash Wa
Judge restricts Biden officials from colluding with Big Tech in bombshell ruling after COVID censorship

The cases could mean that interactions between tech companies and government officials may be limited in the near future.
By Kortney Lockey
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (New York Post) - According to the “New York Post,” a U.S. District Court judge is temporarily preventing White House officials from meeting with tech companies about social media censorship, arguing that such actions in the past were likely First Amendment violations.

The injunction is in response to recent lawsuits from Louisiana and Missouri attorney generals.

The suits allege that the White House encouraged tech companies to supress free speach during the pandemic.

Google, Meta and Twitter were all named in the lawsuits.

The cases could mean that interactions between tech companies and government officials may be limited in the near future.

