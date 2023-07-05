Cooking with Cash Wa
Three arrested in Bemidji burglary

Officials say the items were recovered and given back to the homeowner.
By Kortney Lockey and Justin Betti
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three men are facing charges, accused of burglarizing a home in Bemidji late last week.

Jon Eli Raisch and Devin Scott Proffit are charged with first and second degree burglary. Jordan Lee Jones is charged with second degree burglary and driving while impaired.

Officials with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 10 p.m. Friday, June 30 in the 1300 blk. of Little Norway Ave. in Bemidji Township.

They say the homeowner called and reported seeing two men break in via a security camera. The caller was able to give a description of what the two men were wearing.

When Beltrami deputies got to the scene, they spotted a silver Chevrolet Impala. When they stopped the driver, Jones, deputies say they found the two men, Ralsch and Proffit, crouched down in the back, wearing the clothing described by the caller.

All three were arrested, and later admitted to breaking in and stealing items. Officials say the items were recovered and given back to the homeowner.

