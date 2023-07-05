Cooking with Cash Wa
‘Really good season’: fireworks vendors starting restocking plans on July 5

Fireworks at TNT Fireworks in Williston
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Fourth of July is over, but vendors are already planning for next year.

Terry Gaudreau with TNT Fireworks in Williston said his sales this year were some of the strongest he’s ever had.

“These last two days we’ve had probably 40 to 50 cars here every hour. It was a really good season,” said Gaudreau.

Gaudreau said he plans on spending the next couple of days cleaning up his store and refilling the shelves. While he has a healthy stock of supplies on hand, he said it’s important to stay ahead due to most fireworks coming from China.

“We’re trying to stay ahead of that curve, ordering more of that stuff now just in case. You never know, politically with all the stuff going on over there. There’s a lot of unrest in Taiwan,” said Gaudreau.

Gaudreau adds that demand for fireworks has increased in China, which could limit supplies in the United States and Europe.

The American Pyrotechnics Association predicts more than $2.4 billion to be spent on fireworks nationwide. More than $2.3 billion were spent in 2022.

