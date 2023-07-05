North Dakota Industrial Commission approves pair of enhanced oil recovery projects

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is one of the nation’s top oil producers. In order to stay that way, companies will need new methods to capture more of the oil underground. A pair of projects focusing on “enhanced oil recovery” in Bottineau County were approved by the Industrial Commission last week.

Production company Resonance Exploration submitted permit applications focusing on two oil pools near Landa. Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the company plans on injecting water through a lateral, which will increase pressure and allow more oil to be captured. Helms said he’s hopeful the project will lead to increased production throughout north-central North Dakota.

“There are a lot of places in Bottineau and Renville Counties where 20th-century technology left oil behind. These folks and other operators have figured out concepts to produce,” said Helms.

Besides water, companies are also researching the use of natural gas and other materials for enhanced oil recovery.

Helms has previously said enhanced oil recovery would be needed to hold production steady for the long term.

