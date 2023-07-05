Cooking with Cash Wa
Noem applies for 2024 Mount Rushmore fireworks

Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Tourism — on behalf of Gov. Kristi Noem — submitted an application on Wednesday for a permit for the 2024 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration.

The application was submitted to the National Parks Service.

“There is truly no better place to celebrate America’s birthday than Mount Rushmore. The Biden Administration has consistently denied us the ability to celebrate our nation’s freedom with fireworks,” said Gov. Noem. “We will keep fighting to host fireworks at Mount Rushmore and celebrate our freedoms.”

The fireworks celebration took place at Mount Rushmore in 2020 after being canceled for over a decade.

The National Parks Service rejected the permit applications for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 celebrations.

