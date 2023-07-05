Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Nearly 700 UND diplomas misprinted with NDSU seal

UND logo
UND logo(University of North Dakota)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 700 diplomas from the University of North Dakota were mistakenly printed with the North Dakota State University seal instead of the UND seal.

The error occurred due to a mix-up at a third-party vendor.

Steps are being taken to replace the mismarked diplomas with corrected versions bearing the UND seal, and The corrected diplomas are expected to be sent out via mail within the next 24 hours.

Around 1,700 students were eligible to graduate from UND this spring.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
Emergency crews searching the Red River near Elm Street and 4th Avenue South in Fargo.
UPDATE: Body recovered from Red River identified
Police are searching for robbers who stole from a jewelry store and threw a chair at an...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws chair at employee during jewelry store robbery
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Video shows shooter open fire into Kansas nightclub crowd; management shares perspective on what happened
Source: Gray News Media
Busy Independence Day for metro fire departments

Latest News

Woman wanted on felony warrant stabs Otter Tail County deputies
Woman wanted on felony warrant stabs Otter Tail County deputies
Noon Weather – July 5
Mr. Food – Thick Frosty Chocolate Shake - July 5
Noon News July 5 - Part 2