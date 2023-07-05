Minnesota man pleads guilty in 2019 traffic death of Watertown woman

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Moorhead, Minnesota man charged with Second Degree Manslaughter in the 2019 death of a Watertown woman has pleaded guilty.

20-year-old Gage Thatcher Stevenson will be sentenced on August 30.

On September 17, 2019, Stevenson was driving on US Highway 212 in Watertown when he intentionally crossed the center line near 19th Street and crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Dawn Meyer, killing her.

Stevenson was a juvenile at the time of the crash and had sustained serious injuries.

Second Degree Manslaughter carries a sentence of up to 10 years in the State Penitentiary and up to a $20,000 fine.

