Man charged with felonies for Bismarck standoff last week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors have charged a 37-year-man with two felonies after they say he was involved in a five-hour standoff with Bismarck police last week.

Nicholas Wessels is charged with reckless endangerment and criminal trespass, along with two other misdemeanors.

Bismarck Police say they were attempting to arrest Wessels last week Thursday on different charges.

Authorities were watching the 2400 block of North Fourth Street when they saw Wessels drive away. They said at times he drove at high rates of speed, recklessly in construction zones and drove into oncoming traffic.

Officers say they saw Wessels enter the apartment building on the 3200 block of East Thayer Ave. They say Wessels kicked in an apartment door that was not his.

West Dakota SWAT and Negotiators were called to the scene around 2:40 p.m. and numerous attempts were made to get Wessels to exit the apartment. Police said by around 4:30 p.m. the entire apartment complex was cleared of residents, except the apartment Wessels was in.

Authorities said around 7:00 p.m., Wessels was found in a bedroom with camera equipment and was taken into custody.

Last Friday Wessels pleaded guilty to domestic violence in a different case and two other misdemeanors in another. A Burleigh County Judge sentenced him to a total of six months in jail.

