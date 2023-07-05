Longtime North Dakota Catholic Conference Director stepping down

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christopher Dodson, the Executive Director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference for twenty-eight years, announced Wednesday that he will step down from that position upon the selection of a replacement. Dodson has served as the executive director since 1995.

Conference President Bishop John Folda stated, “Bishop Kagan and I are deeply grateful for Christopher’s service to the Dioceses of Bismarck and Fargo as the Director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference. With expertise, he has worked tirelessly for decades to give Catholic social teaching practical effect in the public square. He has been absolutely instrumental in protecting human life, safeguarding religious liberty, and defending the dignity and needs of the poor and marginalized. Christopher and his family will be in our prayers during this transition.”

Upon his announcement, Dodson stated, “Serving in this position has been a privilege and a blessing. For me, someone who loves the law, the political process, and the Church, I cannot imagine a better vocation. But I have health challenges before me and the time has come to focus on other parts of my time on this earth.”

An attorney by profession, Dodson started with the North Dakota Catholic Conference in 1994 as its health care advocate and began as the executive director in 1995. Dodson immediately worked to channel the power of the internet to extend the reach of the conference. During his tenure at the conference, Dodson drafted and helped shepherd the enactment of legislation on a broad range of issues and gained respect across the political spectrum. In 2023 Pope Francis bestowed Dodson with the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross for distinguished service to the “Church and Pope.” Also known as the “Cross of Honor,” it is one of the highest honors that the Pope can bestow upon a member of the laity.

The conference will begin a search for a new executive director. Interested persons can inquire at: https://ndcatholic.org/about/edposition/

