Firework smoke quickly dissipates as cold front moves through MN

MINNESOTA (GRAY) – A gloomy 4th of July might not have been ideal for cookouts and fireworks, but it helped make air quality a bit cleaner on Wednesday.

Typically fireworks create a lot of smoke, which can lead to poor air quality after the holiday. In fact, some of the worst air quality ever recorded in the state came from fireworks.

“The highest hourly observations for air quality that we actually have in Minnesota are from a result of fireworks and that was back in 2020,” said Matt Taraldsen with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

Whether or not the firework smoke sticks around, though is up to the weather. Fortunately, according to the Taraldsen, this year’s weather was perfect for carrying the smoke out of the state.

“This year we had a cold front that was coming through the state about the same time a lot of the fireworks are going up,” Taraldsen said.

According to Northern News Now’s Chief Meteorologist, Adam Lorch, cold fronts help carry air, and in this case, smoke, as they move along. Air can stagnate without the right atmospheric conditions, which leads to smoke closer to the ground.

“We can get basically inversions in the atmosphere which stop mixing in the upper atmosphere with that fresh air. That smoke ends up staying closer to the surface and causing air quality issues,” said Lorch.

Lorch says the rain experienced across much of the state also helped clear things up.

“It was able to actually bring in some fresh air and some much-needed rain into our region. The rain also helps kind of cleanse the atmosphere a little bit as well,” he said.

The phenomenon is the same one that has carried smoke from Canadian wildfires into parts of the state several times this summer.

“We’ve seen that a lot this summer, where we have smoke way up in the atmosphere, and the cold front comes through and pushes it down,” said Taraldsen.

